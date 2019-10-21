SECTIONS
Ilhan Omar 'living double life with married aide'

'She's not fooling anyone'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2019 at 6:36pm
(DAILY MAIL) -- Ilhan Omar's brazen double life involving secret hookups, romantic vacations and talk of marriage to her DC strategist lover is today laid bare after an exclusive DailyMail.com investigation.

The leftist congresswoman, 37, spent months denying she had split from husband Ahmed Hirsi despite this website revealing she had left their marital home and was having an affair with a campaign aide.

She finally filed for divorce on October 7 - but still refuses to acknowledge her relationship with veteran Democratic schmoozer Tim Mynett, 38, whose wife also petitioned for divorce in August.

Recently Posted

