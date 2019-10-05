SECTIONS
Immigrants to be denied entry if they can't afford health care

White House: Too many non-citizens taking advantage of country’s 'generous public programs'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 5, 2019 at 5:36pm
(LONDON GUARDIAN) Immigrants applying for US visas will be denied entry into the country unless they can prove they can afford health care within 30 days of entering or can’t pay for it themselves, according to a proclamation signed by President Trump.

The new rule, which comes into force on 3 November, will be applied to people seeking immigrant visas, not those in the US already. It does not apply to those seeking asylum seekers, refugees or children.

But it would apply to the spouses and parents of US citizens. That could have an impact on families who are trying to bring their parents to the US.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







