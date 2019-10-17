SECTIONS
Diversions U.S.
Print

Iowa family's basement floods with 5 inches of animal blood

'I was shocked at first, but I had a pretty good idea where it came from'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2019 at 7:56pm
Print

(CNN) An Iowa family of seven has been forced from their home over health concerns after their basement filled with nearly 5 inches of animal blood, fat and bones, as a result of drainage from a meat locker next door.

Nick Lestina and his family have lived next door to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker in Bagley, Iowa, for 10 years without issue. But as they were getting ready to sell the home, their basement was flooded with animal blood.

Many of the belongings in the basement were destroyed, including a bed they were saving for their 1-year-old son.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Iowa family's basement floods with 5 inches of animal blood
'Pronouns Day'? Really?
Manhattan, Kansas, to allow women to go topless, with restrictions
Trooper saves driver seconds before train collides with car
School suspends 12-year-old boy for hugging teacher
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×