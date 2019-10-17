Iowa family's basement floods with 5 inches of animal blood

(CNN) An Iowa family of seven has been forced from their home over health concerns after their basement filled with nearly 5 inches of animal blood, fat and bones, as a result of drainage from a meat locker next door.

Nick Lestina and his family have lived next door to Dahl’s Custom Meat Locker in Bagley, Iowa, for 10 years without issue. But as they were getting ready to sell the home, their basement was flooded with animal blood.

Many of the belongings in the basement were destroyed, including a bed they were saving for their 1-year-old son.

