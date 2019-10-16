'Jihadists are entering the U.S.': Mexico terror path proven

Government watchdog Judicial Watch says more evidence has emerged that Middle East jihadists are entering the United States through the Mexican border.

The organization long has presented evidence that terrorists have entered through Texas and reports of ISIS training camps not far from the U.S. border.

Judicial Watch said Islamic terrorist infiltration of the southern border is a "very real threat."

"This week, our suspicions of Islamic terrorist infiltration have been confirmed once again by the story of Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, a Somali ISIS terrorist who escaped deportation after entering the United States illegally," the organization said.

The Federalist noted many "who have professionally worried, as did former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, that violent jihadists might illegally cross the United States' southern border are often sanctimoniously challenged with this: 'Name a single U.S. border-crossing immigrant asylum-seeker who ever committed a terrorist attack.'"

"Introducing Abdulahi Hasan Sharif of Somalia," the Federalist said.

In 2011, Sharif had himself smuggled from Somalia through Brazil and Central America.

"Then he entered the United States over the Mexico-California border and claimed asylum. Sharif went on to Canada, where he allegedly conducted a double vehicle-ramming and stabbing rampage in 2017 in Edmonton, Alberta, that severely injured a police officer and four other people. He was carrying an Islamic State flag in one of the ramming vehicles."

Judicial Watch then cited its own reporting earlier this year.

"Five years after a Judicial Watch investigation uncovered evidence of Islamic terrorists infiltrating the United States through Mexico, a captured ISIS fighter is providing details of a plot in which jihadists enter the country through the southern border to carry out an attack," Judicial Watch said.

"The terrorists begin their journey in Central America and exploit vulnerabilities in the Mexican border to reach the U.S., according to Abu Henricki, an ISIS soldier captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces in Rojava, Syria. Henricki and 160 of his fellow terrorists were interviewed at length by a research group called the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism. The nonpartisan organization published its findings recently in an alarming report that includes a video of the interview with the captured terrorist, who is Canadian and has dual Trinidadian citizenship."

Henricki said the mastermind for the strategy is someone in the United States.

Judicial Watch said that whatever "one thinks of President Donald Trump’s heightened rhetoric about the U.S.-Mexico border and his many claims that it is vulnerable to terrorists, ISIS apparently also thought so, as knowledge of this ISIS plot came from the mouth of a now-repentant ISIS cadre."

Prior to that, Judicial Watch said, four ISIS terrorists planning to enter the United States through Mexico were captured by the Nicaraguan military in a remote area where the men entered the Central American nation illegally from Costa Rica.

Nicaraguan authorities identify the men as two Egyptian nationals – 33-year old Mohamed Ibrahim and 26-year-old Mahmoud Samy Eissa – and two Iraqis, 41-year-old Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury and 29-year-old Mustafa Ali Mohamed Yaoob. The men arrived in Panama on May 12 and in Costa Rica on June 9, according to an article published in Nicaragua’s largest newspaper.

Earlier this year, Judicial Watch said, "a congressional probe revealed that migrants from terrorist nations are trying to enter the United States through Mexico at record rates. Among the most alarming statistics included in the investigative report was an astounding 300% increase in Bangladeshi nationals attempting to sneak into the country through Texas alone. This month federal authorities arrested a Mexican-based Bangladeshi smuggler in Houston and charged him with bringing in 15 fellow countrymen through the Texas-Mexico border. His name is Milon Miah and he lives in Tapachula, in the southeast Mexican state of Chiapas bordering Guatemala. Just a few months ago Judicial Watch reported large groups of Africans, Indians, Bangladeshis, Afghans, Syrians and Pakistanis are in Tapachula awaiting asylum in the U.S. as part of the monstrous Central American caravan."

Judicial Watch also has reported Islamic prayer rugs being found along the southern border, an apparent ISIS training cell just outside of El Paso, and cooperation between drug traffickers and terrorists on border crossings.