J&J recalls 33,000 bottles of baby powder

FDA finds asbestos in sample

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 19, 2019 at 10:23pm
(REUTERS) Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it is recalling around 33,000 bottles of baby powder in the United States after U.S. health regulators found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

J&J shares fell more than 6% to close at $127.70.

The move marks the first time the company has recalled its iconic baby powder for possible asbestos contamination, and the first time U.S. regulators have announced a finding of asbestos in the product. Asbestos is a known carcinogen that has been linked to deadly mesothelioma.

