Johnson & Johnson to pay $8 billion to man who grew breasts

'Company is confident it will be overturned'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2019 at 4:21pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- A man who said he grew breasts after taking a drug manufactured by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson will receive $8 billion in punitive damages from the company, a Philadelphia jury ruled this week.

Nicholas Murray, now 26, claimed in his suit that he developed breasts after doctors prescribed him Risperdal off-label in 2003 once a psychologist diagnosed him with autism spectrum disorder.

Murray’s award is the largest to date among more than 13,000 lawsuits against the company — claiming that Risperdal caused a condition called gynecomastia in boys, involving enlargement of breast tissue, MarketWatch reported.

