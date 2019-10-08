Jordan River water injected in Nike 'Jesus shoes'

(DESIGN BOOM) -- In reference to religious symbolism and the cult appeal of streetwear, digital culture studio MSCHF has created 'jesus shoes.' the design injects 60cc of holy water into the bubble of a air max sole to allow wearers to literally ‘walk on water’ with every step. realized with a somewhat tongue-in-cheek attitude, the shoes utilize the classic NIKE silhouette to investigate ideas of devotion in both religion and commercial products.

MSCHF’s jesus shoes execute on a simple but enduring idea: walking on water. this image is immortalized in matthew 14:25, and has been enshrined as a cultural image of divinity. the hollow air max soles popularized by NIKE provided a perfect opportunity to realize this. the bubbles in the soles are filled with 60cc of holy water, originally sourced from the river jordan and subsequently blessed. slight coloring has also been added for visibility and styling.

