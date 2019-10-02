Judge says prosecutors should charge McCabe or back off

A judge is getting impatient with a federal investigation into whether former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe should be charged for lying.

And he says if prosecutors don't make a decision real soon, he will.

The Hill reported Judge Reggie B. Walton told prosecutors to decide by Nov. 15 or he would order the Justice Department to release internal FBI documents connected to McCabe's firing.

"If the government has not made a call I'm going to make a ruling. This is just dragging too long. And those who have to make these hard decisions need to do it. And if they don't, I'm going to start ordering the release of information," he said.

The discussion included references by Department of Justice attorneys about the Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seekingd documents from the FBI's investigation of McCabe, who was fired for lying.

The lawsuit comes from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which pursued the information after McCabe was dismissed from the government job in March 2018.

CREW officials, complaining of delays in the case, charged it appeared to be a "mad effort to find some way to indict Mr. McCabe to appease the president."

The documents aren't being released while the case against McCabe remains unresolved.

Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe shortly before he was scheduled to take retirement after revealing the FBI's Office of Professional Responsibility and Office of Inspector General found McCabe leaked sensitive information to the media then lied about his actions.

McCabe previously said he would not accept a plea deal if he's indicted for lying to the agency.

The Daily Signal reported McCabe stated, "I never intentionally misled anyone about anything, and I will not stand up and claim that I've done something that I didn't do."

He recently joined CNN as an analyst.

His lawyer, meanwhile, has demanded the government respond to "rumors" in the case that a grand jury had declined to indict him.

A source familiar with the case said U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu recommended moving forward with charges and the DOJ rejected a last-ditch appeal from McCabe.