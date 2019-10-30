SECTIONS
Kamala Harris cutting campaign staff and spending

Democrat to focus on Iowa as she struggles with voters and donors

Published October 30, 2019 at 4:14pm
(CNBC) -- Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign will cut staff and spending at its headquarters in Maryland to focus its efforts on the first nominating state of Iowa.

In a memo provided by the campaign and sent out to the California Democratic senator’s 2020 campaign staff, campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said he would “take a pay cut along with all consultants.”

“We will trim and renegotiate contracts, and we will also reduce the size of our headquarters staff,” he wrote, without specifying how many positions will be cut.

