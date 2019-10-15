SECTIONS
Kathy Griffin rips Trump supporters over violent satire video

Even though she held up bloody, severed head of president look-alike

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2019 at 12:52pm
(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- You just can’t make this up! Comedienne Kathy Griffin attacked President Trump on Monday over a satire video that played in a backroom at the American Priority Conference in Miami, Florida this past weekend.

The White House on Monday said President Trump “strongly condemns” the violent video that has gone viral showing a likeness of Trump shooting and stabbing members of the news media, political opponents and Black Lives Matter.

Griffin complained on Twitter over the Trump meme video.

Read the full story ›

