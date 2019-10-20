SECTIONS
Kellogg partners with gay-rights group for All Together cereal

'It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love'

October 19, 2019
(YAHOO NEWS) Kellogg is partnering with Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) to bring all of its iconic cereals together in one box for the very first time – and to take a stand against bullying.

Kellogg released a limited-edition variety pack that includes Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran and Rice Krispies in the same box to celebrate Spirit Day, the largest anti-bullying campaign in the world and to support a "more accepting world for LGBTQ youth.”

The package, which features all of the cereal mascots, from Tony the Tiger to Toucan Sam, runs for $19.99, with a promise from Kellogg to donate $50,000 to GLAAD.

