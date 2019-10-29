SECTIONS
Front Page
Print

Ken Starr: History will judge Dems harshly for impeachment

Cites party's failure to be transparent

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2019 at 9:29am
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- History will judge congressional Democrats harshly for their handling of President Trump's impeachment inquiry due to their lack of public debate and failure to be transparent with the American people, former special prosecutor Ken Starr said on "America's Newsroom" Monday.

"The text of the Constitution just entrusts [impeachment] to the good judgment, whether it's being exercised or not, to the House of Representatives," Starr said.

"But history will, I think, judge this not well. It should judge it not well. [You] didn't have a full debate on the floor of the House -- and that just lends itself to, 'then to let's go to court and have this litigated.'

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Movie theater evacuated after audience member shouts 'allahu akbar'
Grandfather of little girl who fell on cruise ship charged
Ken Starr: History will judge Dems harshly for impeachment
Biden refused communion by priest
11-year-old girl stabs teacher at school
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×