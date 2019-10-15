SECTIONS
Diversions Faith U.S. World
Print

Kim Kardashian, kids baptized at ancient church

As Kanye West confirms he 'got saved' this year

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2019 at 11:40pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Ye must be born again! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West shared their Christian faith in a big way over the weekend.

Kardashian started off by posting on social media Friday about her recent visit to the family's homeland, Armenia, where she and the kids were baptized at one of the oldest churches in the world.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church," she wrote to her 149 million followers. "This church was built in 303 AD."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Matt Lauer hit with horrific new sex allegation
'Prayer locker' yanked after anti-religion group whines
Kim Kardashian, kids baptized at ancient church
Bikini malfunction: MSNBC boss 'showed graphic Maria Menounos image'
Millennials turn to extreme saving method to retire early
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×