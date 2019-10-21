SECTIONS
Faith Money U.S.
Print

Law from 1600s will keep stores closed Sundays at newest U.S. mall

Originated with Constantine in 321, enforced by Puritans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2019 at 9:44pm
Print

(CNBC) -- It’s quite ironic.

A massive entertainment and retail complex is opening in the last county in the country where commercial shopping is still prohibited on Sundays. The first phase of the project opens Friday, featuring a Nickelodeon-themed park and ice skating rink. Other parts of the complex will open in phases, including a water park, an indoor ski hill, and retail stores.

All told, 55% of the American Dream center will be dedicated to entertainment and dining, but 45% will be retail stores, which will open in March. When the stores do open, it will only be for six days every week.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×