SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Lawmaker: Make gun-free zones liable if someone hurt

Bills removes governmental immunity, makes private-zone owners responsible for security

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2019 at 9:49pm
Print

(CAPITOL CONFIDENTIAL) A Republican state representative has introduced legislation that would hold government offices and private businesses liable if anyone is injured during a shooting in a gun-free zone on their premises.

State Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township, introduced House Bill 4975, which would revoke governmental immunity from lawsuits arising from injuries sustained on government property where guns are banned. Eisen is also the sponsor of House Bill 4976, which would make a government, business or individual that designates a property a gun-free zone responsible for the safety of individuals who enter it.

Eisen said the intention was to require a business or government that enforces a gun-free policy to take responsibility through measures like hiring security guards.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump rips reports of 2nd 'Deep State' whistleblower
Former Ethiopian orphan leads prayer for president, nation
Trump: Biden family 'paid off' by China, Ukraine
Lawmaker: Make gun-free zones liable if someone hurt
Hong Kong defies face mask ban as thousands take to streets
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×