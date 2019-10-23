Leading House Dems go mum over photo of nude congresswoman

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- House Democratic leaders said they have not discussed or planned a response to allegations that Rep. Katie Hill was involved in a romantic relationship with two employees, including one in her congressional office.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi met early Tuesday with her top deputies for a planned meeting and did not discuss the allegations over the first-term California Democrat. No other lawmaker brought it up either. An explicit photo of Hill, first published by RedState on Friday, shows a naked Hill, 32, sitting on a chair and combing the hair of a fully clothed woman kneeling in front of her.

Hill holds two leadership roles in the House, serving as freshman caucus representative and vice chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is among the three panels conducting a closed-door impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

Read the full story ›