LGBT Jesuit priest: Bible may be wrong about homosexuality

(BREITBART) LGBT promoter Father James Martin has questioned whether the biblical condemnation of homosexual behavior may be mistaken, referencing the example of slavery.

Citing a recent essay on the topic as “interesting,” the Jesuit priest tweeted late Wednesday:

Where the Bible mentions [same-sex sexual] behavior at all, it clearly condemns it. I freely grant that. The issue is precisely whether the biblical judgment is correct. The Bible sanctioned slavery as well and nowhere attacked it as unjust.

Read the full story ›