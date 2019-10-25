A look back at Benghazi

On Monday, during his radio program, Rush Limbaugh was speaking about documented proof Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch had uncovered. It was concerning the infamous Benghazi attack on our embassy and murder of Ambassador Chris Stevens, Sean Smith, Ty Woods and Glen Doherty.

Can you believe it's been seven years?!

Here's what he said:

RUSH: Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch, with a tweet this morning. Quote: "BIG ARMS SCANDAL: Smoking gun docs uncovered by @JudicialWatch show Obama/Clinton aware arms going to Syria through Benghazi; warned about rise of ISIS, and were supporting terrorists in Syria. Obama/Clinton created Syria mess for @RealDonaldTrump."

BIG ARMS SCANDAL: Smoking gun docs uncovered by @JudicialWatch show Obama/Clinton aware arms going to Syria through Benghazi; warned about rise of ISIS, and were supporting terrorists in Syria. Obama/Clinton created Syria mess for @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/sovZMFHuxx pic.twitter.com/bTOtJbkYYL — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 21, 2019

I perked up when I heard Rush announce this new, potentially devastating information. Yet, as I listened to what he said, it was like "Déjà-vu all over again" (h/t Yogi Berra).

Rush was speaking about what great and valuable work Tom Fitton and Judicial Watch does on America's behalf. And indeed he and they do. His organization has been an invaluable asset to all who actually seek the truth, wherever it leads. Frankly, we wouldn't know half the dirty deeds going on in Washington without him.

When hearing from Tom, the standard reaction is, "Wow, this is a real bombshell." But this time was different, at least to me.

As I listened to Rush and then watched the video, all I could think was, "Well, I already know this. Doesn't everyone know this by now?"

Well, I guess not – but just how do I already know this?

Because as Rush was speaking, I remembered writing about this less than two weeks after it happened. I released my first report 10 days after the Benghazi attack, on Sept. 21, 2012, and a timeline follow-up on Oct. 26, 2012.

In it, I explained why Ambassador Stevens was actually in Benghazi.

It was then and is still my assertion, that the ambassador wasn't just an ambassador. He was the Obama administration's point man for running guns into Syria and Libya through Turkey, and was working with or for the CIA, trying to recover said weapons – at least some of the most deadly weapons.

And who were these weapons going to? Surely the "good guys" – right? Wrong. They ended up in the hands of Ansar-al-Sharia, al-Qaida and the Muslim Brotherhood. Freedom fighters – right. Just like the present-day Syrian Kurds we're arming and training, who are also terrorists. We're so stupid.

So Obama had two gun-running schemes – Benghazi and Fast and Furious. Both ended in disaster. What a great track record!

But Benghazi was an odd and ill-advised place to go, considering Stevens both lived and worked in the Libyan capital, Tripoli – well over 600 miles from Benghazi. In other words, he wasn't just popping in for a visit. Not to mention that Benghazi was known as terrorist central.

It was and is my, and others', assertion that Stevens and his "diplomatic security team" were in Benghazi attempting to recover some serious weaponry we provided to the aforementioned really bad guys.

In the article, I wrote: "… one of Stevens' security men (a former Navy SEAL) was interviewed and said he was 'on an intelligence mission to round up dangerous weapons in the war-torn nation.' There's a problem with that statement. Diplomatic security doesn't do that. They are charged with security and protection only. So who does do that? Former Navy SEALs who are now CIA spooks."

Need further proof that Stevens' "security" detail was CIA?

I wrote, "Sean Smith, sent out a rather odd message. He posted that he had seen suspicious people. His message read, 'Assuming we don't die tonight. We saw one of our "police" that guard the compound taking pictures.' By 'our police,' he meant local Libyan police that they originally thought they could trust. The message was not the oddity. It was where it was posted. He didn't try to hail the embassy in Tripoli or any military or State Department. The post was to an online gaming website. Smith was known as 'Vile Rat' on the site. This is the type of front that might be used by a CIA operative to reach out for help to other operatives."

It was and is my contention that Obama and his people were running guns (again), and they ended up in the "wrong" hands. Stevens and his team were tasked with retrieving them.

The bad guys were tipped off and set them up, and the rest is, well … you know.

Thank you Tom and Judicial Watch for keeping after this, as someone, or bunch of someones, still need to be held to account for this wholly preventable debacle.

Not that anyone will be brought to justice, but without Tom and others, we'd have no shot.