Lou Dobbs to Pelosi, Schumer: Go to hell!

Never one to mince words, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night for acting like "an enemy of the state."

His suggestion? "Go to hell."

The Washington Examiner reported Dobbs, on his show "Lou Dobbs Tonight," criticized the Democrats for their campaign to "subvert the president of the United States."

See it:

The Democrats' impeachment inquiry is over a telephone call President Trump had with the Ukrainian president. Democrats allege he threatened to withhold aid if Ukraine didn't investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. But there's no indication in the transcript of the call that Trump tied aid to his interest in investigating Ukraine's involvement in the 2016 U.S. election and the business dealings of Hunter Biden while his father was vice president.

The Examiner reported Dobbs "took aim at Democrats."

"They are absolutely willing to subvert the president of the United States. They are lawless, they are reckless, and then they want to pretend — Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer want to talk with the president about gun control?" he said.

"Really? Nancy, Chuck get real; You’re behaving as an enemy of the state and then you want to play like you’re going to make a deal with the president?"

Dobbs concluded with, "Go to hell!"

The White House has said Trump's comments about Biden on the telephone call represented legitimate concerns about possible corruption.

Joe Biden is on record boasting that he told the Ukrainians to fire a prosecutor looking into allegations of corruption by the company that was paying his son $50,000 a month or the U.S. would withhold aid to Ukraine.

The whistleblower complaint against President Trump came from an unidentified government employee who was described by the Intelligence Community inspector general as having an anti-Trump bias.