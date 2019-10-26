SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Maher: The Clintons have 'to go away'

Calls Hillary a 'Trump asset' – 'Bill is damaged goods'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 26, 2019 at 6:16pm
Print

(BREITBART) On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher urged both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton to “go away” and argued that neither of them can be at the 2020 DNC Convention.

Maher said, “[T]he Clintons, they’ve got to go away. I’m saying this now, a year out, or less, they can’t be at the convention, maybe on the video waving or something. But I’m serious.”

Maher then agreed with Representative Justin Amash’s (I-MI) assessment that Hillary is a “Trump asset” and added, “Bill is damaged goods. I just think they’ve got to go away.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







McCabe suddenly drops wrongful termination case against DOJ
Maher: The Clintons have 'to go away'
Bill would move numerous agenices out of D.C.
Maria Butina, back in Russia, says she was pressured to plead guilty
Erdogan: Northeast Syria is suitable for Arabs, not Kurds
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×