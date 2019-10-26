Maher: The Clintons have 'to go away'

(BREITBART) On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher urged both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton to “go away” and argued that neither of them can be at the 2020 DNC Convention.

Maher said, “[T]he Clintons, they’ve got to go away. I’m saying this now, a year out, or less, they can’t be at the convention, maybe on the video waving or something. But I’m serious.”

Maher then agreed with Representative Justin Amash’s (I-MI) assessment that Hillary is a “Trump asset” and added, “Bill is damaged goods. I just think they’ve got to go away.”

