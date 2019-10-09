SECTIONS
Man accused of swindling money as false church planter

'If you're going to give money, you ought to vet to see if they're being legitimate'

Published October 8, 2019 at 9:22pm
(BAPTIST NEWS) -- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are investigating a report accusing a man of swindling people out of money by saying he was planting a Southern Baptist church, sponsored by Bellevue Baptist Church in nearby Cordova, Tenn.

Police are investigating an incident report filed Sept. 16 by Latoya Nicole Hare of Memphis against 22-year-old Jaycolby Marchel Robinson, according to a copy of the report Memphis Police emailed Baptist Press. Identified as additional victims are Ricquel Lanette Hull and Regina Taylor Osei.

Robinson allegedly hired Hare as his personal assistant for $46,000 a year, Osei as an associate pastor at $48,000 a year, and Hull as director of hospitality for $25,000 a year. But he never paid them for the few weeks they worked, according to the report. Instead, they paid him $30 each for background checks, they told police.

