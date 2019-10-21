SECTIONS
Health U.S.
Print

Man with HIV failed to inform sex partners of status

'The victim had been reaching out to contact other women who were dating' him

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2019 at 1:45pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- A 26-year-old Florida man has been accused of failing to tell three women that he was HIV positive before they had sex, authorities said.

Gentry Burns, of Ormond Beach, was charged Thursday with violating Florida's HIV disclosure law. He was in jail on unrelated assault charges.

“Detectives confirmed through subpoenaed medical records that Burns was diagnosed HIV positive in January 2014,” said Andrew Gant, a spokesman for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×