Maria Butina, back in Russia, says she was pressured to plead guilty

'I did not do anything illegal, did not take any money, there were no victims'

Published October 26, 2019 at 6:13pm
(NBC NEWS) Maria Butina, convicted of conspiring to act as an agent for a foreign state in the United States, returned Saturday to her native Russia and insisted that she was pressured to plead guilty in the case.

Butina landed in Moscow one day after she was released from a federal prison in Florida and deported.

"I pleaded guilty to non-registration as a foreign agent. (I'm) a person who did not do anything illegal, did not take any money, there were no victims, there wasn't even a person to conspire with," Butina told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Maria Butina, back in Russia, says she was pressured to plead guilty
