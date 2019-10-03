Masked antifa radical who harassed elderly lady is Syrian migrant

(SUMMIT NEWS) One of the masked Antifa radicals who harassed an elderly lady with a rolling walker during a protest in Hamilton, Ontario is Syrian migrant Alaa Soufi DaLua.
As we previously highlighted, the old woman was confronted as she tried to cross the road by a group of Antifa members who proceeded to yell “Nazi scum!” in her face.
The incident occurred during a demonstration outside Mohawk College against right-wing politician Maxime Bernier.
Advertisement - story continues below
One of the culprits has now been identified.