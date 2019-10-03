SECTIONS
Masked antifa radical who harassed elderly lady is Syrian migrant

Group blocked woman from crossing street, screamed 'Nazi scum'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 11:44pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) One of the masked Antifa radicals who harassed an elderly lady with a rolling walker during a protest in Hamilton, Ontario is Syrian migrant Alaa Soufi DaLua.

As we previously highlighted, the old woman was confronted as she tried to cross the road by a group of Antifa members who proceeded to yell “Nazi scum!” in her face.

The incident occurred during a demonstration outside Mohawk College against right-wing politician Maxime Bernier.

One of the culprits has now been identified.

