Masked antifa radical who harassed elderly lady is Syrian migrant

(SUMMIT NEWS) One of the masked Antifa radicals who harassed an elderly lady with a rolling walker during a protest in Hamilton, Ontario is Syrian migrant Alaa Soufi DaLua.

As we previously highlighted, the old woman was confronted as she tried to cross the road by a group of Antifa members who proceeded to yell “Nazi scum!” in her face.

The incident occurred during a demonstration outside Mohawk College against right-wing politician Maxime Bernier.

One of the culprits has now been identified.

Read the full story ›