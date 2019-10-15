SECTIONS
Diversions Health U.S.
Print

Matt Lauer hit with horrific new sex allegation

'It was as close as you could get to a women just melting in front of you in pain'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 15, 2019 at 12:09am
Print

(NEW YORK POST) -- Matt Lauer propositioned and exposed himself to a Today show producer — who then “melted in pain” recalling the sickening behaviour to Ann Curry, a new book alleges.

Melissa Lonner, the NBC show’s then-entertainment booker, confided in Curry, Lauer’s co-host at the time, about the horrific incident in 2010, according to Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill.

Farrow wrote that he met with Curry, and her face was “graven with concern” as she told him about a settlement NBC had made with a woman who disclosed a serious allegation about Lauer.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman plunges from balcony in 'extreme yoga'
Passenger claims airline ruined her marriage
'Absolutely shameful': U.S. freaks out over LeBron's China stance
Matt Lauer hit with horrific new sex allegation
'Prayer locker' yanked after anti-religion group whines
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×