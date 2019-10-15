Matt Lauer hit with horrific new sex allegation

(NEW YORK POST) -- Matt Lauer propositioned and exposed himself to a Today show producer — who then “melted in pain” recalling the sickening behaviour to Ann Curry, a new book alleges.

Melissa Lonner, the NBC show’s then-entertainment booker, confided in Curry, Lauer’s co-host at the time, about the horrific incident in 2010, according to Ronan Farrow’s new book Catch and Kill.

Farrow wrote that he met with Curry, and her face was “graven with concern” as she told him about a settlement NBC had made with a woman who disclosed a serious allegation about Lauer.

