Matt Lauer speaks out about rape allegations in 1st interview

(THE BLAZE) -- On the radio program Wednesday, Mediaite journalist John Ziegler joined Glenn Beck to discuss his exclusive interview with former NBC News anchor Matt Lauer.

Ziegler took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to New York on Tuesday to spend the day speaking with Lauer about the events that ultimately saw him fired from NBC in 2017, and the recent rape allegations against him as detailed in Ronan Farrow's new book, "Catch and Kill".

"Matt Lauer, as you guys obviously know, was one of the biggest media stars in the world in November of 2017," Ziegler said. "[He] got fired in the midst of the post-Harvey Weinstein, #MeToo situation, and has never done an interview of any kind since then."

Read the full story ›