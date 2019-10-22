Mayor Bill unfriends hundreds of 4th-graders

(NEW YORK POST) -- Hundreds of children, mostly African American, rallying on the City Hall steps — chanting, “Kids before politics,” no less — and Mayor Bill de Blasio … just walks on by, avoiding not only eye contact but any acknowledgment of their presence.

He ignored the “I want to LEARN” sign, as well as the “De Blasio, don’t discriminate” and “Mayor, have a ♥ ” ones, simply sauntering along in the midst of his entourage, eyes carefully forward.

The fourth-graders from Success Academy elementary schools in southeast Queens were asking the mayor to honor his promises, and those of Chancellor Richard Carranza, and find space for a new Success middle school.

If Team de Blasio reneges, 227 children will have no classrooms next fall.

