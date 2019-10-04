SECTIONS
Mayor stole $87,000 in donations from youth basketball club

'Took advantage of his victims’ desire to assist underprivileged children'

Published October 3, 2019 at 10:50pm
Published October 3, 2019 at 10:50pm
(CBS NEWS) Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Thursday to wire fraud for stealing over $87,000 in donations from a youth nonprofit basketball club he formed and using it for personal expenses. Gilliam resigned as mayor late Thursday afternoon.

He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Gilliam has agreed to pay back the $87,215 he stole from the AC Starz Basketball Club that he started in 2011.

