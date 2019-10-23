SECTIONS
McCarthy: Impeachment witness' claims 'destroyed'

'In 90 seconds'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2019 at 9:49am
(FOX NEWS) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said a fellow Republican lawmaker deconstructed a key part of the latest Trump impeachment inquiry witness testimony in Tuesday's closed-door session.

"In 90 seconds, we had John Ratcliffe destroy [acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill] Taylor's whole argument," McCarthy said.

The questioning by Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, was an important moment in the hearing, McCarthy claimed.

