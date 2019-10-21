SECTIONS
Media claims Gabbard didn't deny being Russian asset

'It was not there'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 21, 2019 at 9:15am
(Washington Examiner) A panel on MSNBC Live mocked Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard for not explicitly denying Hillary Clinton's accusation that she is a Russian asset.

Clinton, 71, said that the Hawaii congresswoman is being groomed by Moscow to run as a third-party spoiler candidate in 2020 to help President Trump win reelection. Gabbard has since hit back at the 2016 presidential candidate.

"One thing that was interesting about Tulsi Gabbard's response, I mean she went after Hillary Clinton strong, she said she wasn't going to run as a third party candidate, she never denied being a Russian asset," Kimberly Atkins of WBUR said while beginning to laugh on the show Saturday morning. "That was the one aspect that was missing from her response, which you think that would be in the first line or two. It was not there."

WND News Services
