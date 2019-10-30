Medical examiner: Epstein's autopsy looks more like 'homicidal strangulation' than suicide

A top forensic pathologist and former New York City medical examiner is disputing the official cause of death of billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his jail cell in August.

Dr. Michael Baden, who observed Epstein's autopsy, said that based upon his examination of the evidence to date, the findings are "extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation." Epstein's death has been officially ruled a suicide.

Baden made his revelation Wednesday on Fox News' "Fox & Friends."

Epstein was in prison at the time of his death while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Baden said the disgraced billionaire had two fractures on the left and right sides of his larynx and one on the left side of his neck above the Adam’s apple.

“Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation,” Baden said.

Although that finding was not conclusive, it is rare, he said.

“I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case,” Baden, who is 85, said.

Epstein’s eyes showed traces of hemorrhages that are more common in homicidal strangulation than in suicidal hangings, he said.

“The prominent hemorrhage in the soft tissues of the neck next to the fractures is evidence of a fresh neck compression that could have caused the death,” Baden said.

He said the initial ruling of suicide “could have been a mistake. There's evidence here of homicide that should be investigated, to see if it is or isn’t homicide.”

Baden stressed his independent study was not complete. “The investigation is not completed until all the information has come in,” he said, adding, "It's not a typical hanging case.”

One piece of evidence to which Baden pointed was the sheet found around Epstein's neck that was used as a ligature to cut off Epstein's ability to breathe.

“Whoever it is would have their DNA all over the ligature. We don’t have those results yet,” he added, saying results “should be reported quickly to give an idea and lessen the speculation.”

Baden said the conditions of the jail where Epstein was held mean anything could have happened.

“It was determined that the two guards who were supposed to be working in that area of the prison had allegedly fallen asleep and hadn’t made their 30-minute rounds for more than three hours,” he said.

Famed pathologist Michael Baden says Jeffrey Epstein's death was homicide https://t.co/ze0UYT2q41 pic.twitter.com/zCRzoAR8fU — New York Post (@nypost) October 30, 2019

Baden said he was hired by Mark Epstein, the billionaire's brother, to look into Jeffrey Epstein's death.

Mark Epstein "is concerned that if he was murdered, then other people who have information might be at risk,” Baden said. “If they think he has information, his life could be in jeopardy.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.