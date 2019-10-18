SECTIONS
World
Print

Mexico flies 310 Indian migrants to New Delhi in mass deportation

'Unprecedented': 'The 1st of its kind but likely to continue'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 17, 2019 at 11:34pm
Print

(REUTERS) Mexico has deported over 300 Indian nationals to New Delhi, the National Migration Institute (INM) said late on Wednesday, in what it described as an unprecedented transatlantic deportation.

The 310 men and one woman that INM said were in Mexico illegally were sent on a chartered flight, accompanied by federal immigration agents and Mexico’s National Guard.

The people had been scattered in eight states around the country, INM said, including in southern Mexico where many Indian migrants enter the country, hoping to transit to the U.S. border.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×