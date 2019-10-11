Michelle Malkin: Trump's Mar-a-Lago caved to radicals

Author and journalist Michelle Malkin says the Trump Organization did not give her a chance to respond to a "character assassination" piece published by the Miami Herald before it canceled an Act for America annual dinner at Mar-a-Lago she was scheduled to headline.

Titled "Anti-Muslim extremist group says it will host $1,500-a-plate gala at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago," the Herald's story Saturday featured the highly controversial views of the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Council on American-Islamic Relations. The groups characterize both Act for America and Malkin as extreme "Islamophobic" bigots who propagate hate.

Only two hours after the Herald story was posted, ACT for America received an email from the Mar-a-Lago catering department saying "we will not be able to host your proposed event" because "as a private Club we strive to ensure that the agenda and subject matter discussed at any event is in line with our Club's culture."

Malkin told WND in an interview Thursday that Mar-a-Lago "swallowed wholesale the SPLC and CAIR line" about her and Act for America.

"I find the capitulation to SPLC and CAIR to be incredibly alarming," she said, "and it's damaging not only the Trump Organization's brand, but also a White House and a president who has been so outspoken about pushing back against these smear campaigns."

The Manhattan-based Trump Organization did not reply to WND's request for comment.

Malkin told WND she was "shocked to learn that the Trump Organization had no idea who Brigitte Gabriel and Act for America are."

She argued that the organization founded by Lebanese immigrant Brigitte Gabriel has been in existence since 2007, "exposing radical Islam, speaking up against the barbaric practices of Shariah law – especially female genital mutilation and honor killings – and has done invaluable work in exposing how middle school textbooks whitewash jihad."

Malkin, the daughter of immigrants from the Philippines, said groups that have actively opposed the president's policies – such as the ban on travel from terrorist-supporting nations – are now "clamoring to de-platform and 'de-hotel' patriots who are trying to exercise their free-speech and assembly rights."

"It's not about whether they know who we are," Malkin said of the Trump Organization, "it's that don't they know who they're enemies are.

"Knowing that SPLC was directly behind this smear attack," she said, "why would they believe this propaganda without fully vetting it?"

'Ultimate judges of hate in America'

The SPLC has become the go-to "expert" on "hate groups" for establishment media and giant companies such as Amazon. But WND reported in November 2018 that even a Washington Post Magazine reporter who wrote an in-depth feature on the organization came away with doubts about SPLC's credibility as "the ultimate judges of hate in America."

In 2015, for example, SPLC was forced to apologize for listing current Health and Human Services Secretary Ben Carson as an "extremist." It infamously designated the Family Research Council a hate group for holding a traditional view of marriage, inspiring a gunman to storm FRC headquarters. In June 2018, the group paid $3.4 million to Muslim activist Maajid Nawaz, a former radical, to settle a threatened lawsuit after labeling him an extremist.

When he was attorney general, Jeff Sessions condemned the SPLC for using its hate label "to bully and to intimidate" groups such as the Alliance Defending Freedom "which fight for religious freedom."

Past speakers and honorees at ACT for America’s events and legislative briefings include former congressman and current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former congressman and current NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, former congressman and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Meanwhile, the Council on American-Islamic Relations is a Hamas-founded group that was designated an unindicted co-conspirator by the Justice Department in a major terror-funding case. The United Arab Emirates has designated CAIR a terrorist organization, and more than a dozen CAIR figures have been the target of terror-related charges, some imprisoned or deported.

Malkin said she planned to speak at the annual ACT for America fundraising banquet Nov. 7 about the ongoing national security threat posed by CAIR and identity-politics groups she covers in her new book "Open Borders, Inc.: Who's Funding America's Destruction?"

'Ostracize, marginalize and de-platorm'

She told WND she looks at "what is going on with SPLC and CAIR in the larger scheme of the left's successful campaign to ostracize, marginalize and de-platorm all of its political enemies."

Groups such as Muslim Advocates, which mobilized thousands to obstruct airports when the travel ban was announced, "spiked the football over the Mar-a-Lago decision," she said.

"They're now going to protest every hotel chain that hosts speaking events," said Malkin.

She noted that former SPLC senior fellow Mark Potok has been candid about the group's ultimate aim.

"Sometimes the press will describe us as monitoring hate groups," Potok said at an event in Michigan in 2007. "I want to say plainly that our aim in life is to destroy these groups, completely destroy them."

The following year, he added: "You are able to destroy these groups sometimes by the things you publish. It's not so much that they will bring down the police or the federal agents on their head, it's that you can sometimes so mortally embarrass these groups that they will be destroyed."

Malkin has a long history of practicing what she preaches, engaging in tea-party style demonstrations before there was a tea party.

In July, when an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Aurora, Colorado was attacked by open-borders protesters seeking to abolish the federal agency, she organized a rally of support.

She recently organized an event at an attacked ICE facility in Tacoma, Washington, and plans another in San Antonio.

"I haven't hid the fact that I'm a conservative, a nationalist," she said, "and because I'm a journalist, it doesn't exempt me from my civic duty."

She said she's been "heartened" that the participation in the rallies increases with each event.

"I've heard feedback from ICE agents and law enforcement who appreciate what we're doing," Malkin said.