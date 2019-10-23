SECTIONS
Miley Cyrus tests Instagram nudity policy with nipple selfie

'I've been warned by the gram gods!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 23, 2019 at 5:01pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Miley Cyrus tested Instagram's community guidelines on Tuesday by posting a series of selfies in which her nipples are exposed.

In the series of photos, the 26-year-old singer is seen rocking a sheer white tank top paired with denim cut-off shorts. Cyrus appeared to take the first three pics in her bathroom mirror, while the last two photos feature Cyrus sitting outside with a sparkly guitar.

"I’m getting more basic by the day. The only thing the 'new me' loves more than a mirror selfie is a self timed (sic) one," the "Slide Away" songstress captioned the photographs.

Read the full story ›

