'Mini-brains' created from human tissue that can FEEL and suffer

(DAILY MAIL) -- An ethical line may have been crossed by neuroscientists who have created mini-brains from human tissue that can feel and may even suffer, experts have warned.

So-called organoids are blobs of lab-grown tissue cultivated from human stem cells to resemble tiny organs — in this case, the brain.

Although these mini-brains may only be the size of peanut, they have been observed to develop spontaneous brainwaves, not unlike those that seen in premature babies.

