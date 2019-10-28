Model gives reason for flashing breasts in World Series

(NEW YORK POST) -- One of the women who flashed her breasts at the World Series says she did it for the greater good.

On Monday, Lauren Summer, the brand executive of the X-rated digital magazine SHAGMAG, said she hoped to raise awareness about breast cancer by joining company CEO Julia Rose in flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the series Sunday night.

“To clarify, yes we knew we would get banned, yes the [banishment] letters are real, and yes, I would do it again lol. More importantly, subscribe to @SHAGMAG_ because the proceeds go directly to women with breast cancer to pay for their medical bills,” Summer tweeted.

