Model gives reason for flashing breasts in World Series

'During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 28, 2019 at 6:21pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- One of the women who flashed her breasts at the World Series says she did it for the greater good.

On Monday, Lauren Summer, the brand executive of the X-rated digital magazine SHAGMAG, said she hoped to raise awareness about breast cancer by joining company CEO Julia Rose in flashing Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the series Sunday night.

“To clarify, yes we knew we would get banned, yes the [banishment] letters are real, and yes, I would do it again lol. More importantly, subscribe to @SHAGMAG_ because the proceeds go directly to women with breast cancer to pay for their medical bills,” Summer tweeted.

