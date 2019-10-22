Mom can force 'son' into transgender life, court rules

A jury in Texas prevented a father from intervening in the gender "transitioning" of his 7-year-old son through chemical castration.

LifeSiteNews reported the jury decided Jeffrey Younger will be required to submit to the wishes of the mother, Anne Georgulas, and "affirm" James as a girl, despite Younger's religious and moral objections.

Younger will also be forced to take a class on transgenderism.

Georgulas is not the biological mother, as James and his twin were conceived through in vitro.

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy commented: "This is barbaric."

LifeSiteNews said the jury decided Georgulas will be given the authority to make all decisions for the boys.

Younger told the court that Georgulas was "transitioning" James against the boy's will.

This is barbaric. A court has determined that a deranged lunatic mother can now force her 7 year old son to be a girl, and the father has to go along with it. Absolute madness. https://t.co/RYWdpCeZTw — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 21, 2019

Oh and icing on the cake: the demented lunatic of a "mother" isn't actually the mother. The child was conceived with donor eggs. She's not even biologically related to the kid. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 22, 2019

Georgulas asked the court to order that Younger's contact with James be reduced and supervised. And she insisted that Younger be banned from calling his son James and keep the child away from people who refuse to "affirm" he is a girl.

LifeSiteNews said Younger "is worried about Dr. Georgulas forcing a lifetime of misery on their son. Transgender-identifying individuals, even when encouraged in their confusion, suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to commit suicide."

Side effects of hormone treatments used in the "transition" process, the report said, include weight gain, blood clots, high triglycerides, gallstones, infertility, hyperkalemia, hypertension and diabetes.

Witnesses in the trial argued a child is not able to comprehend the impacts of such treatments.