Diversions World
Motorists use frozen wild boar to fake road crash

Police suspicious when 'victim' did not bear injuries compatible with collision

Published October 13, 2019 at 6:24pm
(LONDON TELEGRAPH) -- A pair of Italian motorists who tried to make a compensation claim after their vehicle supposedly collided with a wild boar were rumbled when it emerged that the animal was frozen.

Investigators believe the wild pig had been killed long before, was stashed in a freezer and then brought out by the two men when they staged the accident on a road in Sardinia.

The men had hoped to claim compensation for the accident from the regional government of the island.

