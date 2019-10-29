SECTIONS
Movie theater evacuated after audience member shouts 'allahu akbar'

Suspect triggers panic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 29, 2019 at 9:36am
(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) -- No weapons or explosives were found and no one was said to have been injured, while the suspect was taken into custody and sent for psychiatric evaluation, according to a report in Le Parisien.

According to a report published in Le Parisien on Monday, a screening of Joker on Sunday night at the Grand Rex cinema in Paris was interrupted when a man screamed "Allahu akbar!" ("God is great" in Arabic), sowing panic and leading to an evacuation by Paris police.

Members of the audience present at the 9:30 p.m. show described how, about midway through the movie, the suspect — later identified as a 34-year-old male residing in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt — began saying “it’s political” several times from his seat.

