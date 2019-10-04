'We must eat the babies for climate change!'

(Breitbart) The extremist, antisemitic LaRouche PAC claimed responsibility for the “troll” at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) town hall on Thursday, who said we must “eat the babies” in order to save the planet from climate change.

The bizarre moment unfolded at Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall at the Queens Public Library on Thursday after a woman stood up and proclaimed that we must “eat the babies” to save the planet from climate change, leaving the New York lawmaker dumbfounded.

“A Swedish professor [said] we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time! There is too much CO2,” the woman said.

