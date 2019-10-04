SECTIONS
'We must eat the babies for climate change!'

LaRouche PAC says it staged rant at AOC town hall meeting

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 4, 2019
(Breitbart) The extremist, antisemitic LaRouche PAC claimed responsibility for the “troll” at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) town hall on Thursday, who said we must “eat the babies” in order to save the planet from climate change.

The bizarre moment unfolded at Ocasio-Cortez’s town hall at the Queens Public Library on Thursday after a woman stood up and proclaimed that we must “eat the babies” to save the planet from climate change, leaving the New York lawmaker dumbfounded.

“A Swedish professor [said] we can eat dead people, but that’s not fast enough. So I think your next campaign slogan has to be this: ‘We got to start eating babies! We don’t have enough time! There is too much CO2,” the woman said.

