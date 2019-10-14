SECTIONS
Diversions Faith Money World
Print

Mystery of missing Leonardo: Where is Da Vinci's $450 million Jesus?

Serious doubts whether world's most expensive painting will be displayed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 13, 2019 at 10:07pm
Print

(THE OBSERVER) -- Will it or won’t it appear? This is the question being asked across the art world about the Salvator Mundi - the first Leonardo to be discovered for more than a century - as the Louvre prepares for its blockbuster da Vinci exhibition.

With just under two weeks to go before the show opens, there are now serious doubts as to whether the star of the exhibition will be included, as the Paris museum had hoped.

The world’s most expensive painting, a depiction of Jesus in Renaissance dress, which sold at auction in 2017 for $450m, would draw huge crowds. Described as a devotional counterpart to the Mona Lisa, Leonardo’s most famous work, it is said to have an “extraordinary, communicative presence.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×