N.Y. Times book on Kavanaugh bombs

(Washington Times) The latest book on Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a critical biography from two New York Times reporters that made new sex assault charges that were immediately undermined, has suffered an epic sales crash, according to publishing insiders.

Expected to sell at least 10,000-12,000 in the first two weeks and propel The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation onto the newspaper’s best seller hardcover list, it has sold about a third of that in the first two weeks.

A publishing source provided the latest BookScan numbers which can account for about 80% of sales. That number is 3,120. “If you add in ebooks -- they may have sold a total of 4,000. That's one of the most epic bombs in political publishing over the past decade,” said the source.

Read the full story ›