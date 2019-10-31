SECTIONS
Diversions
Print

NASA: 4 astronauts will stay on the moon for 2 weeks

During walks on the surface, they'll sample water ice and perform other scientific observations

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2019 at 4:47pm
Print

(FUTURISM) Two NASA scientists just shared fascinating new details about the agency’s planned Moon mission.

During Wednesday’s annual meeting of the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group, John Connolly and Niki Werkheiser said that NASA plans for the next two astronauts on the Moon’s surface to post up for 6.5 days, according to a new Ars Technica story — twice as long as any NASA astronauts before them.

Connolly and Werkheiser said that the astronauts may conduct as many as four spacewalks while on the Moon’s surface. During those walks, they’ll sample water ice and perform other scientific observations.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







NASA: 4 astronauts will stay on the moon for 2 weeks
China fines church for owning 'wrong' version of the Bible
Decadent delight: 'Human-blood sausage' now on the menu
3 Dems from 1 county caught in misconduct
Now Pelosi hit with ethics complaint
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×