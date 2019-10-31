NASA: 4 astronauts will stay on the moon for 2 weeks

(FUTURISM) Two NASA scientists just shared fascinating new details about the agency’s planned Moon mission.

During Wednesday’s annual meeting of the Lunar Exploration Analysis Group, John Connolly and Niki Werkheiser said that NASA plans for the next two astronauts on the Moon’s surface to post up for 6.5 days, according to a new Ars Technica story — twice as long as any NASA astronauts before them.

Connolly and Werkheiser said that the astronauts may conduct as many as four spacewalks while on the Moon’s surface. During those walks, they’ll sample water ice and perform other scientific observations.

