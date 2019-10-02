SECTIONS
NASA lander hears Martian sounds

Including low rumble of marsquakes

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s InSight lander on Mars has captured the low rumble of marsquakes and a symphony of other otherworldly sounds.

Scientists released an audio sampling Tuesday. The sounds had to be enhanced for humans to hear.

InSight’s seismometer has detected more than 100 events, but only 21 are considered strong marsquake candidates. The rest could be marsquakes — or something else. The French seismometer is so sensitive it can hear the Martian wind as well as movements by the lander’s robot arm and other mechanical ”dinks and donks ” as the team calls them.

