(FOX NEWS) -- John Schneider might just be the world's biggest "Dukes of Hazzard" fan.

The actor starred as Bo Duke in the series -- which ran for seven seasons from 1979 to 1985 -- as well the 2000 made-for-TV movie, "The Dukes of Hazzard: Hazzard in Hollywood."

He has since created what he calls a "tribute" to the legacy he admires -- an independent film developed by Schneider's studio titled, "Christmas Cars."

Read the full story ›