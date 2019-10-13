Newt Gingrich accusing Pelosi of coup from glass house?

Newt Gingrich, who was House speaker when Democratic President Bill Clinton was impeached, has insisted the House Democrats' current move against President Trump is entirely motivated by politics and not a legitimate impeachment process.

"Nancy Pelosi is simply carrying out what is an unconstitutional coup d'etat, an effort to use the power of the Congress to change the outcome [of an election]," he said in an interview Friday with Fox News.

Gingrich charged that the Democrats, who Republicans contend have curbed due process, are trying to make themselves the "ultimate Electoral College."

"I think it will backfire very badly," he said.

Some Democrat defenders have argued that Gingrich's critics during the Clinton administration also saw the Republicans move to impeach as a partisan attempt to reverse the outcome of an election.

But according to a recounting of the Clinton saga by an impeachment manager, based on contemporaneous notes, the House Republican leadership was reluctant to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry.

And when the Monica Lewinsky affair was revealed and independent counsel Ken Starr presented evidence of 11 impeachable offenses, including perjury, Gingrich urged caution and chose to "invite the Democrats to join us in crafting a solution as to how to proceed."

The account is in the 2011 book "Catching Our Flag: Behind the Scenes of Bill Clinton's Impeachment" by former Republican congressman James Rogan of California.

'We need to be very cautious'

Rogan, now a Superior Court judge in California, recalled in his book that the House Republican leadership did not support an impeachment resolution by Rep. Bob Barr, R-Ga., prior to the completion of Starr's report.

The former congressman kept copious notes and diaries during every significant meeting related to impeachment.

One example was a March 5, 1998, "kitchen cabinet" meeting at the U.S. Capitol with senior congressional leadership as Ken Starr's investigation was heating up.

Gingrich, according to Rogan's notes, said that if and when Starr delivers a report, "we need to be very cautious."

"We should invite the Democrats to join us in crafting a solution as to how to proceed," the House speaker said. "We need to appear judicious and fair in all we do when we handle this. It will be very sensitive."

'No surprises or outlandish requests'

A month later, Gingrich and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Henry Hyde agreed to task Rogan with reviewing all of the major congressional investigations from Watergate to Iran-Contra and offer advice if Starr were to deliver a report.

Rogan also interviewed leading Democratic and Republican members and former members.

"The Democrats' common advice on its face involved no surprises or outlandish requests," he wrote. "They urged the House Republican majority to do everything possible to make the hearings bipartisan: seek common ground with the Democratic minority whenever possible, involve them in all decisions regarding process, avoid any surprises, and clear everything in advance through their ranking member."

House speaker during Watergate set example

Rogan noted that he spoke with Peter Rodino, the Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee when impeachment articles were adopted against President Nixon.

The Democratic House speaker at the time, Carl Albert, was under pressure to remove the untested Rodino and give the management of impeachment to a special committee.

Albert refused, however, reasoning that as speaker he was third in line for the presidency and "did not want the House leadership vulnerable to accusations that they changed the rules to depose a Republican president and replace him with a Democratic one."

Rogan wrote, paraphrasing Rodino, that Albert "never had any hand in selecting committee staff, he never interjected himself in the committee’s operation, and he didn’t make any statements about impeachment."

Rodino said it's why "under no condition, should [the House speaker] be involved in any way.

That advice "changed Newt’s perception of his role," Rogan wrote.

In a Roll Call story the day after Gingrich decided to remove himself from the process, the House speaker said Hyde "and I have a very clear relationship right now."

"If the word begins with ‘I’ [impeachment], you talk to him. If the word begins with ‘T’ [taxes], you talk to me," Gingrich said.

Bipartisan support 'all for show'

Rogan wrote that when the Starr report arrived at the Capitol, Democratic Minority Leader Richard Gephardt and his leadership team held a joint press conference.

Gephardt assured the media, "We have made a good start at making this a nonpartisan effort," adding that "next to declaring war, this may be the most important thing that we do, so we have to do it right."

Later, however, Rogan said he ran into fellow freshman Rep. Rod Blagojevich, D-Ill., and mentioned that Gephardt "impressed me with his newfound moorings."

"Rod laughed and told me it was all for show, saying Gephardt didn’t know what might be in a report, so he was playing it safe," wrote Rogan.

"Rod added that once the House received and published the referral's contents, Gephardt would wait a couple of days to see where the polls went. If Clinton’s numbers held, he said Gephardt would come after the Republicans mercilessly."

But Rogan said that when the Starr report arrived under seal, Gingrich continued to urge caution and a focus on policy.

Rogan's diary of a Sept. 10, 1998, Republican conference meeting recounted a briefing from Gingrich.

"On the House floor, we need to impose a level of decorum higher than the level the Democrats display toward me," Gingrich said. "This is not 'The Jerry Springer Show.' This is the United States House of Representatives. We need to keep moving the legislative process. We need to focus on legislation, and let the press focus on scandals."

Eleven offenses

Rogan noted the Starr report cited 11 potentially impeachable offenses, including allegations Clinton: