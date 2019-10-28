SECTIONS
Nike wins Emmy for Colin Kaepernick ad

1st 'outstanding commercial' in 17 years for shoemaker

WND News Services
Published October 28, 2019
(CNBC) -- One year after the Nike “Dream Crazy” campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sparked controversy, the shoemaker’s ad was named “outstanding commercial” at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It’s the first time Nike has taken home the award since 2002.

The ad told viewers to “dream crazy,” in addition to Nike’s well-known slogan “Just Do It.” Other prominent athletes, including Serena Williams and LeBron James, were featured as well.

The commercial came two years after Kaepernick chose not to stand for the national anthem during a National Football League preseason game in 2016 to protest racial injustice. As Kaepernick continued to protest throughout the 2016 season, the controversy grew and was linked to falling television ratings for the NFL.

