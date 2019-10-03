North Carolina man wins $750,000 after suing wife's lover

(CNN) A North Carolina man says his divorce was almost unbearable, but an unusual legal claim just landed him a $750,000 judgment.

According to court documents, Kevin Howard recently won a judgment against his ex-wife's lover for "alienation of affections" -- a claim that exists in just a handful of other states across the country -- according to court documents.

Alienation of affection laws, sometimes known as "homewrecker" laws, allow the spouse to sue another person for "purposefully interfering with the marital relationship," according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute. The person sued is usually the person a spouse cheated with.

