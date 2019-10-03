SECTIONS
North Carolina man wins $750,000 after suing wife's lover

'The idea is keeping the marriage sanctified and keeping the family together'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 2, 2019 at 11:52pm
(CNN) A North Carolina man says his divorce was almost unbearable, but an unusual legal claim just landed him a $750,000 judgment.

According to court documents, Kevin Howard recently won a judgment against his ex-wife's lover for "alienation of affections" -- a claim that exists in just a handful of other states across the country -- according to court documents.

Alienation of affection laws, sometimes known as "homewrecker" laws, allow the spouse to sue another person for "purposefully interfering with the marital relationship," according to Cornell Law School's Legal Information Institute. The person sued is usually the person a spouse cheated with.

