'Not afraid of burning in hell': Ron Reagan atheist ad airs in Dem debate

PALM BEACH, Florida -- The "highlight" of Tuesday night's debate among Democrats running for president was something that was not said on the stage, but came during a commercial break, according to radio host Rush Limbaugh.

It was an advertisement promoting atheism, featuring none other than Ron Reagan, a non-believer in God who says he's "not afraid to burn in hell" during his pitch for the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Ron Reagan, the son of former President Ronald Reagan, says in the 30-second spot:

"Hi. I'm Ron Reagan, an unabashed atheist, and I'm alarmed by the intrusions of religion into our secular government. That's why I'm asking you to support the Freedom From Religion foundation, the nation's largest and most effective association of atheists and agnostics working to keep state and church separate, just like our Founding Fathers intended. Please support the Freedom From Religion foundation. Ron Reagan, lifelong atheist, not afraid of burning in hell."

"What a perfectly placed ad!" shouted Limbaugh during his national broadcast Wednesday as he analyzed the Democratic debate on CNN.

"It may be one of the most perfect ad placements in the history of advertising! You want to reach a bunch of people that don’t like God, don’t like religion, and have no fear of hell because they don't think it exists and so they don't mind burning there? Run this ad in a Democrat debate! Oh, man! It’s one of those unforced errors, one of those things you couldn't predict. And I'm sure these people think they're helping the Democrats and helping themselves!

"But what a perfect ad, a perfect commercial for tying into the overall mind-set, ideas, agenda of the Democrat Party. What was great about it was that the Democrats on the stage had no idea this ad had run!"

Limbaugh was so amazed by the commercial placement, as he focused on the mindset of the atheists and their connection to the Democratic Party:

"Here's this group out there, a bunch of atheist agnostics who want to raise money from people that hate religion, don't believe in religion, don't like God, don’t believe in God, don't believe in Jesus, don't believe in heaven or hell. They don't believe anything exists beyond themselves. So where do they go to reach the maximum number of like-minded people? Why, they go to the Democrat Party debate! A smart decision.

"Here you have a bunch of anti-religion freaks, a bunch of atheists, a bunch of agnostics, and they want to reach the largest audience they think they can. They choose CNN and a Democrat Party debate. Is that not nailing it? This is one of the most well-placed ad buys I can remember in the history of ad buys. I mean, you wouldn't place an ad for Disneyland in an old folks' home, for example."

