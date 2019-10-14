SECTIONS
Let's not talk Turkey: Trump halts trade negotiations

U.S. raising steel tariffs to 50%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 14, 2019 at 4:21pm
(CNBC) -- President Donald Trump announced Monday that he would “soon” issue an order sanctioning Turkish officials, hiking tariffs on Turkish steel up to 50% and “immediately” halting trade negotiations with the country.

“This Order will enable the United States to impose powerful additional sanctions on those who may be involved in serious human rights abuses, obstructing a ceasefire, preventing displaced persons from returning home, forcibly repatriating refugees, or threatening the peace, security, or stability in Syria,” Trump said in a lengthy statement posted to Twitter.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for guidance on when Trump was expected to issue the executive order.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Recently Posted

